Police: Heroin-user drives in circles on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suspected of using heroin is expected to be charged after driving the wrong way on I-94 in Calhoun County.

Michigan State Police were called to a report of a reckless driver heading south on M-66 near I-94 around 5:15 a.m. Friday.

While troopers were in route, they were told the vehicle was now traveling east in the westbound lane of I-94.

It was then reported that the vehicle was driving in circles in the westbound lane of I-94 near the 100 mile marker in Emmett Township.

As officers arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to drive head-on into the patrol cars, according to a release from Michigan State Police.

The vehicle was eventually boxed in by police cruisers and the driver, who police believed was under the influence of heroin, was taken to Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek where he was given Narcan — an antidote to opioid overdoses.

Police say the driver, a 49-year-old Battle Creek man, will be charged with operating under the influence of drugs.

No vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

