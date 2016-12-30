Police search for suspect in Grand Rapids stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police continue to search for the person who stabbed a man early Friday morning in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of Diamond Avenue NE.

A lieutenant for the Grand Rapids Police Department says a man was stabbed in the arm. He is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the stabbing.

Police ask if you have any information that could help in this investigation to call the GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Check back with woodtv.com for further developments on this story.

