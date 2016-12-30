Slice of kindness: Pizzeria to serve GR homeless on New Year’s Day





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- A Kent County pizzeria plans to give the homeless and downtrodden a little something to celebrate this New Year.

Last year, Flo’s Pizzeria delivered 100 free pizzas to the shelters at Mel Trotter and Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids.

This year they’re continuing that tradition with 101 pizzas. That’s enough food to feed over 200 people for dinner on New Year’s Day.

Co-owner Dan Uccello says their company is focused on family, including families in communities who deserve extra support over the holidays.

“When me and my brother started this company, we really didn’t have any money and we fought so hard. Everybody shut us down. We had very little support except for the community. We’d go to these township meetings and there’d be community people there fighting for us,” Uccello explained.

They’ve decided to give back to the community who helped them and now they’re encouraging other businesses to do the same.

“There’s a lot of bad things happening in the world all the time and it seems like that’s all we ever hear. We need to hear more of the good. I’m challenging businesses and people to just give back and let’s raise some money,” Uccello said.

Flo’s is accepting paid orders from people who want to add pizza’s to Sunday’s dinner. You can also visit their website and donate directly to Mel Trotter Ministries and Degage Ministries.

Those who want to donate their time and help serve the pizza Sunday, New Year’s Day, should show up at Mel Trotter Ministries shortly before 4:30 p.m.

