WMU Broncos ‘floored’ by TX hotel welcome





DALLAS (WOOD) — When the Western Michigan Broncos arrived in Dallas on Monday they received a Texas-sized welcome ahead of their Cotton Bowl appearance.

While the marching band welcome and the buses decked out in pictures of the team drew a lot of attention, it’s the floor inside the hotel where the Broncos are staying that has team members and fans talking.

The Gaylord Texan Resort didn’t just roll out the red carpet, they changed the tile floor.

In a walkway used by the team and guests several times a day are individual tiles for each Western Michigan University football player. The tiles include the player’s name and number along with team and bowl logos.

“I know some of the people walking around look down, it’s kind of amazing to them. The funny thing is, the first day I got there I had that exact same reaction,” said WMU running back Jarvion Franklin. “I saw my name and I went ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m taking pictures of it, laying on the floor taking a picture on there.”

“That was probably one of the best parts you know, walking through the hotel on the first day, seeing my name, seeing other players’ names and numbers on the tile. That definitely made us feel special,” said wide receiver Corey Davis.

The Broncos said it’s also a popular place for fans. WMU sold ticket packages that included rooms at the team hotel.

“A couple of people they ask for our autographs right there,” said Franklin.

Davis said he likes having the fans so close.

“Just walking through the hotel and just seeing them and seeing them light up when they see a few of the players. It’s such a blessing just to be a part of that and just to see their faces light up when they see you.”

The Broncos, one of two undefeated teams in Division I football, will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2. You can watch it on ESPN.

