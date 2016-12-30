WMU football players become reporters





ARLINGTON, Texas (WOOD) — Key Western Michigan defensive players met with the media Friday morning in what is known as break-out sessions.

It is a chance for the media to ask questions of the individual players about the game and their bowl experience.

After the media was done, linebacker Robert Spillane and defensive back Justin Tranquill grabbed their cellphones and conducted their own interviews with their teammates linebacker Keion Adams and safety Asantay Brown, and even defensive coordinator Ed Pinkham.

Above, watch Spillane and Tranquill’s interviews with their fellow Broncos.

