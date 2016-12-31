6 last-minute options to celebrate New Year’s Eve in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While no ball will drop in downtown Grand Rapids this New Year’s Eve, there are still plenty of alternative events to ring in 2017.

FAMILY FRIENDLY OPTIONS

Grandville’s Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink is hosting a skating party from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The $5 admission includes regular roller skate rental. Revelers who want roller blades must pay $1 more.

Meanwhile at Paragon Lanes in Grand Rapids, visitors can let the good times roll with New Year’s Eve bowling from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Each lane will receive 2.5 hours of glow bowling, a large one-topping pizza, and a pitcher of pop for just under $50. Patrons should call ahead to reserve their spot.

ADULTS ONLY CELEBRATION

The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids is a one-stop option for adults looking to celebrate the New Year with music, dancing and food.

DJs will be on every floor. As of Saturday afternoon, there were still reservations available at both Gilly’s and Judson’s.

Pre-sale tickets are sold out, but patrons can still get in with general admission. The B.O.B.’s doors open at 6 p.m. and cover is $20. EVE will open at 9 p.m. with an additional $10 cover charge.

Managers say they usually hit capacity at 9 p.m., so be sure to arrive early.

BALL DROPS ELSEWHERE

Kalamazoo will hold its annual New Year’s Fest downtown, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The city says there will be a ball drop and fireworks at midnight in Bronson Park.

Ludington will once again drop its lighted ball downtown at midnight. The city says every year, thousands of people gather for the traditional start to the New Year.

Grand Haven is also inviting revelers downtown for a ball drop and fireworks. The pytroechnic display will take place just after midnight. The event is happening at Washington Avenue and 1st Street.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

