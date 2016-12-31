Lions ready for Packers and fight for NFC North Division title





DETROIT (WOOD/AP) — The NFC North Division title is on the line when the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers during Sunday Night Football.

Both teams enter the game tied atop the standings with 9-6 records, but each is headed in different directions. The Lions have lost two consecutive games while the Packers have won five in a row.

The Lions are also out running back Theo Riddick, who Detroit moved to injured reserve with a wrist injury Saturday.

The Lions had previously ruled Riddick out for Sunday night’s game. They promoted wide receiver Jace Billingsley from the practice squad to take his spot on the roster, and put tight end Kennard Backman to the practice team. The Lions also added offensive tackle Riley Reiff to the injury report, listing him as questionable with a hip injury.

With six home wins on the season, the Lions will greatly rely on their home field advantage for this matchup.

“I’ve been in those week 17 Lambeau games – cold, icy and snowy. (I’ve) played in plenty of those. So it will be nice to be inside the dome at Ford Field. Just give our fans something to look forward to throughout the week. I know everybody’s excited about it – it’s a big week for us,” said Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The high stakes game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on WOOD TV8.

