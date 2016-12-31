Man struck by vehicle while tending to injured dog

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle while tending to his dog, which had been struck by a car moments before.

It happened at 6:57 p.m. Friday on Bauer Road, east of 72nd Avenue in Blendon Township.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say 53-year-old Douglas Cox was driving westbound on Bauer Road in his pickup truck with a snowplow attached. He told deputies he was unable to avoid 33-year-old Matthew Dykstra and struck him with the plow.

At the time of the crash, deputies say Dykstra, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, was standing in the middle of the road near the center line.

Deputies say Dykstra was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he is in stable condition. Cox was not injured in the crash.

