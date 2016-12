ATHENS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a Three Rivers man was killed after crashing his car into a tree in southwest Calhoun County.

It happened at 4:10 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of S Capital Ave. in Athens.

Michigan State Police troopers say the driver, 35-year-old Travis Nyman was southbound on Capital Ave. when his GMC Denali left the road to the right and struck a tree head-on. Nyman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

