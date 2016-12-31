Paw Paw grad is ‘Grandpa’ of the Broncos

ARLINGTON, Texas (WOOD) — When Derrick Mitchell graduated from Paw Paw High School in 2005, most of his teammates at Western Michigan University were still in elementary school.

Now, just days away from his 30th birthday, the sophomore punter and kicker is preparing to play in the Cotton Bowl.

Mitchell took the long way to the Bronco lineup. A standout in football and baseball in Paw Paw, he chose baseball and was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2005 MLB amateur draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mitchell spent nine years at various levels of professional baseball, but never made the major leagues. After an injury, he decided to end his time as a baseball player.

“That was the initial thought. And still, at the time (I was) 26, 27, still competitive and I still want to compete, still wasn’t done competing. And I think that’s when I decided, ‘Hey, I want to go give kicking a shot,” said Mitchell.

Also interested in getting a degree, Mitchell came to the Broncos as a walk-on. He handles kickoffs and punts and holds the ball for field goals and extra points.

Mitchell is a popular member of the team, but takes some ribbing about his age.

“Every day, every day. We call him the grandpa of the bunch. But we love him. He’s a great guy, he’s a great player, and very selfless, so we are happy to have him on our team,” said wide receiver Corey Davis.

“We do call him grandpa and we mean that in the nicest way possible,” said quarterback Zach Terrell. “We really love Derrick. He’s been a tremendous asset for me. He’s played major league baseball and he understands what it takes. He kind of gets the big picture.”

Despite the age difference, Mitchell says he enjoys his time with the Broncos.

“They keep me grounded. 30 years old, 29 years old, you’re the old man. But it’s fun. It’s been a blast and we look forward to the opportunity,” he explained.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

