Plenty for WMU football players to do between practices





DALLAS (WOOD) — In Dallas, the teams are focusing on practice and the Monday’s Cotton Bowl game. But outside of practice, there is plenty for the Western Michigan Broncos to do.

The team has scheduled a number of events, including trips to Monday Night football, an NBA game, a show by Cedric the Entertainer and visit to a Dallas Children’s hospital. But most of their down time is spent in the hospitality suite at the Gaylord Texan Resort, where the team is staying. The players say it’s a great place to relax and spend time hanging out with their teammates.

The suite has movies, video games and a lot of card and table games. However, the players say the biggest draw is a basketball game, where players face off to see who has the most skill.

“It’s definitely got heated sometimes. Not in any arguments, or anything like that, but we definitely get loud and start yelling. You would probably think it’s a Mav’s game or something” said Keion Adams.

Darius Phillips said he is the current champion.

“I’m undefeated” he said Friday.

As for Western’s star wide receiver, Corey Davis, there are some differences of opinion on just how good he is at basketball.

“The entire team thinks they can play some ball, but uh, only a select few can” said Davis. “I’m one of those few, if I might say so myself. It’s a good time, we have a lot of fun in there.”

Adams isn’t as confident in Davis’ skills.

“Corey’s opinion, uh… he’s just probably mad because he can’t play that well. I mean he’s one phenomenal football player, you can’t take that away from him. Basketball? Just stick to football Corey you’ll be alright,” he said.

All of the players we spoke with say the hospitality at the Cotton bowl has been fantastic, and they are enjoying their time ahead of the game.

