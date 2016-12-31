Police: Missing man’s car found near Lake Michigan

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man from Saint Joseph.

Dilbag Singh was reported missing just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, authorities found his vehicle below a bluff near Lake Michigan, in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Singh, 38, is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build and full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans, a shirt and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Berrien County Central Dispatch at 269.926.2538.

