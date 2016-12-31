Police: Suspect shot by man after assaulting, choking woman

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming Department of Public Safety officers say a man faces domestic assault charges after he attacked a woman inside a home.

It happened at 4:25 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Goodman Ave. SW.

Officers say the 21-year-old suspect attacked and choked a 20-year-old woman. The suspect then pursued the woman and attacked a 66-year-old man who was inside the home as well.

The victims locked themselves in a bedroom, but the suspect kicked the door down and began to assault them again. The 66-year-old male victim got a handgun and shot the suspect once in the shoulder.

Officers say both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He has since been released and lodged in the Kent County Correctional Facility. Officers say he faces a charge of felonious domestic assault/strangulation.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

