Police: Woman shoots man outside Kalamazoo hotel; no arrests made

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are trying to track down the woman who shot a Vicksburg man outside a Kalamazoo hotel.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of South Westnedge Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, after a witness called 911. The witness said he was walking in the area when he saw the shooting. A public safety officer found the 48-year-old victim a short distance away with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim was treated by paramedics and released.

Officers didn’t have a detailed description of the suspect, who witnesses described as a thin woman in her 40s. Witnesses said she was accompanied by a woman in her 20s.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, or there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

