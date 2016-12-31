WMU band, dance and cheer teams practice before Cotton Bowl

DALLAS (WOOD) — Western Michigan University’s football team arrived in Dallas Monday and has been taking in the Cotton Bowl experience.

The band, dance team and cheerleaders had to wait until the end of the week to make the trip. And while the football team is practicing at AT&T stadium in Arlington, the other WMU groups are putting in their own work.

Saturday morning, the dance team was working in the third floor lobby of the Omni Dallas Hotel. The Bronco Marching Band was working on its show at Richardson High School, located just outside Dallas.

All three groups will be at AT&T Stadium Monday to fire up the Bronco fans who made the trip to Arlington.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

