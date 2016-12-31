WMU coach Fleck: Cotton Bowl ‘a once in a lifetime opportunity’





ARLINGTON, Texas (WOOD) — Saturday marked the first time Western Michigan University’s entire team fielded questions from the media before the Cotton Bowl.

The offense was put into the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room while the defense spoke to the media in a large room across the hall in AT&T Stadium.

A few of the starters have been available to speak throughout the week, but Saturday was the opportunity for the media to speak with all the starters and their backups.

After nearly a week of activities including a trip to Monday Night Football, an NBA game and other field trips, the team is now focusing in earnest on Monday’s Cotton Bowl game against Wisconsin.

“Our players have had a once in a lifetime opportunity, and they’ve taken full advantage of that,” said WMU head coach P.J. Fleck. “They’ve balanced all the fun with all the work.”

Western Michigan held another practice at AT&T Stadium Saturday after media day and will hold a walk-through practice Sunday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

