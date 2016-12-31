WMU coach P.J. Fleck against ‘Group of 5’ playoff

ARLINGTON, Texas (WOOD) — Western Michigan University coach P.J. Fleck wants his Broncos to compete for a National Championship, not a lesser title among the so-called Group of 5 conferences.

“Just so everybody understands, Western Michigan and I… are not in favor of this Group of 5 national championship. I think that’s ridiculous,” Fleck said.

Saturday, two days before his team competes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

College football conferences are theoretically divided based on size. The so-called Power 5 consists of the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12. These schools are usually larger and make up most of the Top 25.

The Group of 5 is made up of the Mid-American Conference, in which Western Michigan plays, along with the American, Conference USA, Mountain West and Sun Belt conferences.

There is a belief among many in college football that the best teams among the Group of 5 are not as strong as the Power 5, which explains why an undefeated Western Michigan team was not considered for the College Football Playoff, even though Alabama is the only other team to have a perfect season.

Some people in the Group of 5 conferences recently proposed creating their own national championship. Supporters argue that no matter how well their teams do on the field, they will never be considered for the College Football Playoff.

Fleck disagrees.

“I absolutely love the way the Group of 5 and the Power 5 coincide and mix,” he said.

Fleck says he is confident a Group of 5 team can find their way into the national title mix, but they have to do more than just win their conference.

“If you are in the Group of 5, if you can go undefeated two years in a row, you deserve to be in the national championship and you’ll find your way into the national championship. Everybody was talking about Houston this year, a Group of 5 team. (It) goes 13-1 last year, beats Florida State. They beat a top five team to start the year. If they would have continued that and went 13-0 or 13-1, I guarantee they’d be in one of those top four spots,” Fleck said.

“You have the ability now with the playoff system to win and go to a national title. Is it harder in the Group of 5? You bet! It’s a lot harder. But you know what? There’s a chance for it to happen. In the old BCS system we didn’t even have a chance,” Fleck added.

Despite going undefeated, Fleck says his Bronco team did not deserve to be in the CFB Playoff this year. But next year could be another story.

“If they want a Group of 5 team to play in the national title, it can happen, it should happen, but it’s got to be set up the right way. If you don’t play Power 5 teams, and you don’t play top 25 teams, and you win out, you shouldn’t be in the national title conversation, including us. But if we do it again next year, or you do it twice in a row as a Group of 5 team, I believe you deserve to be in the national title race,” said Fleck.

Western Michigan opens the 2017 season on the road at the University of Southern California then Michigan State University – two teams that could begin the season ranked in the top 25.

