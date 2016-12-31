WMU fans visit Kennedy assassination site before Cotton Bowl





DALLAS (WOOD) — Before heading to AT&T Stadium for the Cotton Bowl, many Broncos fans are stopping at the place where President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed.

More than 50 years after Kennedy’s assassination, Dealey Plaza is still bustling with visitors. Grandville native Rick Utting and his family were among them Saturday.

“I think whenever you’re coming to Dallas, the first thing that comes to mind is the place where JFK was assassinated,” said Utting, who ultimately came to Texas for Monday’s game.

“It’s such a part of American history,” said Mattawan’s Melissa Lewis, who visited Dealey Plaza with her husband and children. “My husband is a big history fan and we wanted our kids to have this experience.”

The plaza itself hasn’t changed much from that fateful day in 1963. Elm Street is still busy and the Texas School Book Depository where Lee Harvey Oswald shot the president is still there, though now it serves as a county administration building and JFK museum.

“Being able to see the sixth floor depository and the grassy knoll, it’s a very somber place. (It’s) historic and it deserves our respect,” Utting said.

There are two X-marks painted on the road, marking the two spots where President Kennedy was hit by gunfire.

“It’s strange to see the “X”s on the road. To think that such a big piece of American history happened right there on that spot,” said Lewis.

Utting agreed.

“We feel it’s our duty to come pay our respects,” he said.

The Dealey Plaza area was deemed a National Historic Landmark in 1993.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

