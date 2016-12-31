WMU senior aims for 3rd great moment at Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (WOOD) — Western Michigan University running back Trevor Sweeney says the southern hospitality he’s experienced ahead of the Cotton Bowl has been fantastic.

“Its been a lot of fun, we’ve experienced a lot of different things,” Sweeney said Saturday.

Sweeney isn’t as well-known as many of the other seniors on the team, but he has made his mark. The running back from Mattawan came to Western as a walk-on. With Jarvion Franklin and later Jamauri Bogan taking the lead at running back, Sweeney has spent most of his time on the field playing special teams.

Sweeney was given a full-ride scholarship in 2015 in an unusual way. During practice, he recovered an onside kick, and attached to the ball was a note informing him of his scholarship.

“I love to get my message out to anyone I can possibly influence: future walk-ons, people going through the same type of thing,” Sweeney said. “It means a lot to me, I’m just grateful for it.”

He credits his coaches for giving him the opportunity to play and grow in the program, and he has rewarded them for their trust. In the MAC Championship game against Ohio, Sweeney raced down the field on a kickoff and hit the returner hard, causing a fumble the Broncos recovered deep in Ohio territory.

Sweeney said that moment eclipsed his onside kick surprise.

“It was an amazing environment: 45,000 to 50,000 Broncos fans. Honestly, it was a dream come true just to be able to make a difference in the game that means so much to so many – not just seniors, but the entire team,” he said.

Sweeney has one Cotton Bowl promise for Broncos fans: “It will be a game worth watching; we’ll make sure of it.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

