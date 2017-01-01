Ball drop, fireworks ring in New Year in Grand Haven





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Revelers took to the streets to ring in the New Year in Grand Haven.

People packed the intersection of Washington Avenue and 1st Street for the ball drop and fireworks display in the downtown area.

In the 30 minutes leading up to the drop, organizers played music from entertainers who died in 2016.

This is the second year for the ball drop, which drew an estimated 1,000 people last year. It’s expected more people attended this year’s event because the traditional ball drop in downtown Grand Rapids was canceled for the first time in eight years.

A couple weeks ago, Cumulus Radio group’s HOT-FM cited location changes and unpredictable weather as the reason for their decision to cancel this year’s event in downtown Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids ball drop drew in excess of 10,000 people.

“It’s done very nicely. Manhattan and Times Square have nothing on us here,” said The Grand owner Steve Loftis before the celebration. “Grand Rapids has always done a great job, and for some reason they gave us the opportunity to do the ball drop. So the city got together with some private businesses and we said ‘Hey, let’s have some fun,’ so we’re expecting a a good crowd.”

Kurt VanHill, a long time Grand Haven resident, said he loves this new tradition.

“Last year they surprised us with the fireworks. I didn’t know they were going to do fireworks. It was great, great. A fun time,” VanHill said.

