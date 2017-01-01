Coach Fleck: Post Cotton Bowl will be emotional

ARLINGTON, Texas (WOOD) — As P.J. Fleck prepares his Western Michigan University team for the Cotton Bowl, he is trying to ignore the fact that it is his last game with some key players.

“It will be very emotional. It really will be. As a coach, when you have such a personal relationship with your players, you do everything you can not to think about it, to be honest with you, you know? Until it’s finally over and then you let the emotion go. But any time you start thinking about losing those players, selfishly you’re going to miss them. So then you feel the absence of them, and then you really start to get emotional,” said Fleck.

Seniors like quarterback Zach Terrell, Corey Davis and Taylor Moton were part of the team that went 1-11 in Fleck’s first year as head coach. And while Fleck will be sad to see them leave the program, he is proud of what they have built together.

“When you start to think about the legacy that they have left, it inspires you,” said Fleck. “What they’ve done is they’ve put a foundation, a standard, and put Western Michigan now on the map.”

Fleck says the seniors leading the team’s turnaround have also upped the ante.

“This isn’t just a one-and-done type deal. We’ve recruited at an extremely high level,” said Fleck.

“What we really demand of ourselves every single year we start the season is a New Year’s six bowl is out there, and that’s the expectation now,” he added.

The undefeated Broncos take on Wisconsin Monday at AT&T Stadium.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

