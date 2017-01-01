Lions aim for division title, playoff berth

The matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers kicks off at 8:30 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

DETROIT (WOOD/AP) — Tonight’s game means a lot for the Detroit Lions. If they win, they’ll clinch the NFC North championship and earn a trip to the playoffs.

The Lions and the Green Bay Packers go into the game at Ford Field tied for first place in the division with records of 9-6. The Lions have lost their last two games, while the Packers have won their last five.

“I think more so than anything else, I think the guys are looking for an opportunity to play well as a team. And I think that’s kind of the goal and aim and I think you can kind of sense that from the way in which they are preparing,” Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said.

“This is a division opponent. They (the Packers) know us well. We know them well. You don’t want to kind of tell them everything you’re going to do, but at the same time, it’s a big game. You want to do what you do best from a certain perspective. So there’s something our guys do really well, let’s not take that away because we think that Green Bay might think that as well. Let’s make sure we’re doing what we do best,” offensive coordinator Bob Cooter said.

If the Lions lose and the New York Giants beat the Washington Redskins, the Lions will still get a spot in the playoffs. The Giants and Redskins kick off at 4:25 p.m.

Running back Theo Riddick will not take the field for the Lions tonight; he’s out with an injured wrist. Riddick played in just 10 games this season because of injuries. He had 53 receptions for 371 yards and five touchdowns, and a team-high 357 yards rushing. Wide receiver Jace Billingsley was promoted to take over his spot.

“It happens in this game,” Cooter said. “Guys get dinged. Guys miss time. You adjust. Different guys get carries or catches or playing time up front, or whatever that is. You adjust to try to play their strengths and try to do the best we can at that.”

Additionally, offensive tackle Riley Reiff is listed as questionable on the injury report with a hip injury.

