Fleck: ‘We’ll always be the underdog’

DALLAS (WOOD) — Western Michigan football coach P.J. Fleck and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst met Sunday for their final news conference before Monday’s Cotton Bowl game.

Fleck began by thanking the Cotton Bowl organizers for the experience.

“This week has been life changing for a lot of our players” Fleck said.

He was also very complementary of his opponent in Monday’s game, Wisconsin and head coach Paul Chryst.

“When you look at Wisconsin, it’s the best team we’ve played all year by far” Fleck said. “They can hurt you in a ton of ways, in a ton of areas, and including special teams. They’re deadly in offense, defense, and special teams. They’re loaded in a lot of positions, and they play incredibly hard for this guy to my left (Chryst).”

Wisconsin (10-3), ranked 8th in the nation, is favored to beat the 15th ranked Broncos (13-0) by more than a touchdown.

“I think we’ll always be an underdog” says Fleck. “We understand what our disadvantages are and what our advantages are. I think we’ve always understood that with our football team. We’re very real with our football team. We know who we are. We know what we do, and we know how to do it. But we’re going to have to be quicker, faster, smarter. We’re going to have to be able to use our disadvantages to our advantage somehow, some way. And that’s the challenge of the game plan.”

