Man, 95, dies following crash near Battle Creek

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 95-year-old man died the day after he was involved in a car crash south of Battle Creek.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of B Drive South and Sonoma Road in Leroy Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that a 33-year-old Leroy Township woman was driving east on B Drive when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to cross the center line and collide with an oncoming vehicle.

The 95-year-old, who was also from Leroy Township, was a passenger in the westbound vehicle. He was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, where he died Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the woman driving the eastbound vehicle left the scene before deputies arrived, but she has since been found and questioned. It’s not yet clear if she will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

