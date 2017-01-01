Man’s body found on beach near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have recovered the body of a St. Joseph man who was reported missing late last week.

The body was found Sunday at Glenlord Beach in Lincoln Township, south of the city of St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said it is that of Dilbag Singh.

Authorities had been looking for Singh, 38, since he was reported missing Friday evening. The next day, they found his car in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive, near Lake Michigan.

His body was found about three miles south of where his car was discovered.

The cause of Singh’s death is not yet known. An autopsy will be conducted.

The case remains under investigation.

