Spectrum Butterworth’s first baby of 2017 born weeks early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple hours after the ball dropped, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids welcomed its first baby of the new year.

Ila Kay Tait was born at 2:22 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017. Six weeks premature, the baby girl weighed in at 4 pounds, 15 ounces.

She is the fourth child of her mother, Melody Rottman, who started her journey to delivery when her water broke two weeks ago.

“She’s done very well. Throughout it all, she stayed strong and did what she had to do to protect herself and protect little Ila,” said Michael Tait, Ila’s father.

After Ila was born, she was immediately taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“Just so many emotions, from being scared to is she going to be OK, from wanting to hear that first cry,” said Tait.

“We never expected for everything to go the way it has, but I think it has probably made us stronger individuals,” he continued. “It’s a pretty trying thing — a lot of fear that’s had to been overcome and worked through.”

Ila will stay in the NICU until she’s healthy enough to go home. It’s not yet clear when that will be, but things were looking good as of Sunday afternoon.

