Authorities: Man shot outside Benton Harbor lounge

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor Public Safety officers are investigating after a man was shot outside a lounge early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Smoke’s Lounge at 250 N Fair Avenue. Police did not say what time they were called to the scene.

Officers say the victim, a 31-year-old man, suffered a serious gunshot wound, however he is expected to recover.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269.927.0293.

