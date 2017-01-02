Benton Harbor Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Benton Harbor are looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint.

The robbery happened Monday morning at the store located at 491 Pipestone St., near E. Britain Avenue. The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says the robber showed a handgun and got away with a small amount of cash.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-10 black male with a medium build. He was wearing black jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black jacket. He also had a cloth covering his face.

Police provided two surveillance images of the robber in the hopes that someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP (7867).

