Cotton Bowl watch parties in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan University Broncos are taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Cotton Bowl Monday.

Below is a list of watch parties taking place in West Michigan (list courtesy of MyWMU):

GRAND RAPIDS:

Gravity Taphouse Grille

3210 Deposit Drive NE

Uccello’s Ristorante, Pizzeria & Sports Lounge

2630 E Beltline Ave.

KALAMAZOO:

Burdicks at Wings West

5076 Sports Drive

Hangar Bar and Grill

4301 W Main Street

Kalamazoo State Theatre

404 S Burdick Street

Library Kitchen & Taphouse

3725 Michigan Avenue

Mangia Pizza & Pasta Co

3112 S 9th Street

Old Burdick’s Downtown

100 West Michigan Ave.

Wings Etc.

6740 Seeco Drive

MUSKEGON:

Buffalo Wild Wings

5648 Harvey Street

The Northside Pub

2353 Holton Road

PLAINWELL:

Rhino’s Hometown Pub

107 S Main Street

PORTAGE:

Burger Town Grille

9136 Shaver Road

Jac’s Cekola’s Pizza

7638 S. Westnedge Ave

Lodo Company

153 W Centre Ave

Monelli’s Italian Grill & Sports Bar

7141 S. Westnedge Ave

RICHLAND:

The Richland Pub

8253 N 32nd Street

ROCKFORD:

Uccello’s Ristorante, Pizzeria & Sports Lounge

19 N Main Street

