Cotton Bowl watch parties in West Michigan

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
wmu_cotton_bowl_650x370

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan University Broncos are taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Cotton Bowl Monday.

Below is a list of watch parties taking place in West Michigan (list courtesy of MyWMU):

GRAND RAPIDS:

Gravity Taphouse Grille
3210 Deposit Drive NE

Uccello’s Ristorante, Pizzeria & Sports Lounge
2630 E Beltline Ave.

KALAMAZOO:

Burdicks at Wings West
5076 Sports Drive

Hangar Bar and Grill
4301 W Main Street

Kalamazoo State Theatre
404 S Burdick Street

Library Kitchen & Taphouse
3725 Michigan Avenue

Mangia Pizza & Pasta Co
3112 S 9th Street

Old Burdick’s Downtown
100 West Michigan Ave.

Wings Etc.
6740 Seeco Drive

MUSKEGON:

Buffalo Wild Wings
5648 Harvey Street

The Northside Pub
2353 Holton Road

PLAINWELL:

Rhino’s Hometown Pub
107 S Main Street

PORTAGE:

Burger Town Grille
9136 Shaver Road

Jac’s Cekola’s Pizza
7638 S. Westnedge Ave

Lodo Company
153 W Centre Ave

Monelli’s Italian Grill & Sports Bar
7141 S. Westnedge Ave

RICHLAND:

The Richland Pub
8253 N 32nd Street

ROCKFORD:

Uccello’s Ristorante, Pizzeria & Sports Lounge
19 N Main Street

Online:

MyWMU Cotton Bowl watch parties list

