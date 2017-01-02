Cotton Bowl watch parties in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan University Broncos are taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Cotton Bowl Monday.
Below is a list of watch parties taking place in West Michigan (list courtesy of MyWMU):
GRAND RAPIDS:
Gravity Taphouse Grille
3210 Deposit Drive NE
Uccello’s Ristorante, Pizzeria & Sports Lounge
2630 E Beltline Ave.
KALAMAZOO:
Burdicks at Wings West
5076 Sports Drive
Hangar Bar and Grill
4301 W Main Street
Kalamazoo State Theatre
404 S Burdick Street
Library Kitchen & Taphouse
3725 Michigan Avenue
Mangia Pizza & Pasta Co
3112 S 9th Street
Old Burdick’s Downtown
100 West Michigan Ave.
Wings Etc.
6740 Seeco Drive
MUSKEGON:
Buffalo Wild Wings
5648 Harvey Street
The Northside Pub
2353 Holton Road
PLAINWELL:
Rhino’s Hometown Pub
107 S Main Street
PORTAGE:
Burger Town Grille
9136 Shaver Road
Jac’s Cekola’s Pizza
7638 S. Westnedge Ave
Lodo Company
153 W Centre Ave
Monelli’s Italian Grill & Sports Bar
7141 S. Westnedge Ave
RICHLAND:
The Richland Pub
8253 N 32nd Street
ROCKFORD:
Uccello’s Ristorante, Pizzeria & Sports Lounge
19 N Main Street
—
Online:
MyWMU Cotton Bowl watch parties list
Inside woodtv.com: