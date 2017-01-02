Western Michigan taking on Wisconsin in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (WOOD) — Today’s the day: The Western Michigan Broncos are hoping for their first ever Cotton Bowl victory.

The game between the No. 15 Broncos and the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers, which is being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, kicks off at 1 p.m. You can watch it on ESPN.

An amazing season brought the Broncos to the Cotton Bowl for the first time in program history. They went 13-0 — a far cry from the 1-11 record they racked up in 2013 during head coach P.J. Fleck’s first season at Western.

If they beat the Badgers — a Big Ten team — they’ll earn bragging rights for the MAC. But it won’t be easy. Wisconsin (10-3) is favored to beat them by more than a touchdown.

24 Hour News 8's Larry Figurski is in Texas covering the game and will have highlights and postgame reaction on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

