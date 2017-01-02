Mom praying for ‘miracle’ to find missing son alive

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon mother is pleading for her son to come home after he went missing in November.

“I’m just leaving God for a miracle,” Suzanne Charity said.

Suzanne Charity last saw her son, 33-year-old Daniel Van Alstine, leaving their home around 8 p.m. on Nov. 25.

“He said that it was OK for his nephew to play his computer, but he wanted to give him a heads up that when he got home he was going to finish playing his new game,” Charity said.

But he never returned home.

“I’m his ride almost all the time — like 99 percent of the time — to like a girl’s house or to pick up a girl or to go to a friend’s house and I haven’t heard from him since the 25th,” Charity said.

Charity is concerned her son, who has schizophrenia, is hurt or worse, or that he may have run away, afraid of his third offense for possession of marijuana. A few days before he disappeared, she said, Van Alstine was high and injured his leg on old farm equipment. He did not get stitches and was given Silvadene cream from emergency room doctors to treat the wound.

“They put it on his leg on Thanksgiving. And as far as I know, he’s never used it again. There’s not much out of the bottle gone,” Charity said. “A lot of things that could happen if he’s not taking care of it.”

She said police are not optimistic.

“‘We believe that Daniel is dead,'” Charity said police told her.

She says police tell her they think Van Alstine may have stopped while walking and his wound became infected and killed him or that his death may have been weather-related.

His cellphone was pinged several times in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights around 10 p.m. the night he went missing.

Van Alstine has blue eyes and brown hair and several tattoos. He was last seen wearing baggy jeans and a blue or black oversized T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7453.

