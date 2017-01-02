Serious shot of Arctic air headed for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Our coldest air mass of this winter season so far will arrive in unmistakable fashion with sharply dropping temperatures through the day Wednesday putting a cap on an early January thaw.

With the colder air, plentiful lake-effect snow is expected. Although this won’t be a huge single dumping of lake-effect snow, the light or moderate snow will fall for several days. If we receive heavier snows, they will most likely happen Wednesday and Thursday.

Cold air is expected to continue into the weekend with highs settling below freezing for six straight days.

