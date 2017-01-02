Serious shot of Arctic air headed for West Michigan

Kyle Underwood Published:
Michigan, satellite, NOAA
A satellite image of Michigan on Jan. 1,2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Our coldest air mass of this winter season so far will arrive in unmistakable fashion with sharply dropping temperatures through the day Wednesday putting a cap on an early January thaw.

Snow depth through January 2nd was near zero in southern Lower Michigan, while the U.P. still had more than two feet of snow depth in some areas.
With the colder air, plentiful lake-effect snow is expected. Although this won’t be a huge single dumping of lake-effect snow, the light or moderate snow will fall for several days. If we receive heavier snows, they will most likely happen Wednesday and Thursday.

After another mild day Tuesday, temperatures drop through the day Wednesday with afternoon temps barely above 20.
Cold air is expected to continue into the weekend with highs settling below freezing for six straight days.

This cold snap will last nearly a week.
