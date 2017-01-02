GRPD: 17-year-old shot while in car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was shot while sitting in a car in Grand Rapids Monday evening, police say.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Calvin Avenue SE, north of Hall Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were called there on a report of the sound of gunshots coming from a vehicle.

Police soon found that a 17-year-old had been shot in his side. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known.

A K-9 was called in to try to track the shooter, but didn’t find anything. No one had been arrested as of Monday night.

The suspect vehicle is described only as a dark sedan; police did not release a description of the shooter Monday night. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

A couple of hours earlier and less than two miles away in the Garfield Park neighborhood, another 17-year-old was shot multiple times. Police said their preliminary investigation indicated the incidents were not related.

