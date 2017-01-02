Grand Rapids PD: Teen shot multiple times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Grand Rapids Monday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Collins Avenue SE, north of Burton Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood. The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were called there when someone reported hearing gunshots.

When police got to the scene, they found a teen who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police initially said that his injuries were not considered life-threatening; however, a release later Monday evening said they were life-threatening.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of Monday evening as police were still looking for the shooter. A K-9 was called in to try to track the shooter, but was not successful.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

