GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a van crashed into an overpass along M-6 on Monday.

The van hit the East Paris Avenue bridge over eastbound M-6 in Gaines Township, south of Kentwood.

One person was taken to the hospital via ambulance. The nature and severity of that person’s injuries are not yet known.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

