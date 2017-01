DALLAS (WOOD) — Sunday afternoon saw the first competition between Western Michigan University and Wisconsin.

Both schools’ marching bands set up at Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dalls for the annual Cotton Bowl Battle of the Bands. The Broncos and Badgers took turns entertaining a large and energetic crowd of fans.

The annual Cotton Bowl Battle of the Bands in Dallas. (Jan. 1, 2017)

It was a friendly competition between the two groups, who will also perform in the stands and on the field at Monday’s Cotton Bowl.

