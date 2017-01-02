Woman demands money, threatens violence at Kentwood Islamic center

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a woman threatened violence and demanded money at a Kentwood Islamic center, according officials at the center.
Dispatchers say police were called to the At-Tawheed Islamic Center at 3357 E Paris Avenue at 8:46 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery.
The center’s chairman of the board tells 24 Hour News 8 that the woman demanded money and threatened violence. Kentwood police say the woman said she had a weapon, and talked about “blowing up.”
Kentwood police say the center was locked at the time, and the woman was never inside the building.
A Michigan State Police bomb squad was called in, and a police robot was on-scene checking what appeared to be a purse and jacket outside the center, however Kentwood police say no weapons have been found.
Police say the woman, a Grand Rapids resident in her 30s, was taken to the Kent County jail.