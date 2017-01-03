Grandmother killed, child injured in I-196 business loop crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of the eastbound I-196 business loop in Holland Township is shut down as authorities investigate a crash that killed a grandmother and seriously injured her 10-year-old grandson.

It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday on the business loop at 104th Avenue, between Holland and Zeeland.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck traveling east on the business loop ran a red light, hitting the driver’s door of the grandmother’s vehicle, which was northbound on 104th Avenue.

The grandmother died at the scene. Her grandson was taken to a Spectrum Health hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Holland Hospital with unspecified injuries.

The eastbound lanes of business loop I-196 remain closed at 104th Avenue.

