2 Cascade Twp. firefighters suspended amid investigation

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Cascade Township firefighters are off the job while they are under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

The township said in Tuesday release that on Dec. 14, it was served with a search warrant for “several pieces of electronic equipment” at the fire department.

The investigation involves two paid on-call firefighters, both of whom were suspended pending its outcome, the township said.

It’s not yet clear exactly what type of crime is involved in the case. The township did not specify in its release. 24 Hour News 8 is seeking details from the sheriff’s office.

The names of the firefighters involved have also not been released.

The township said it is cooperating with the sheriff’s department.

