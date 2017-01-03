3 W. MI cities up 5 spots on bed bug list

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek have once again made a list for the worst cities with bed bugs.

The list from pest control company Orkin is based on the number of bed bug treatments they performed in metro areas from December 2015 through November 2016.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek all ranked 27th on the list, which is up five spots from last year. Detroit was ranked 7th on the top 50 list.

The top five cities for bed bugs include Baltimore, Washington D.C., Chicago, New York and Columbus, Ohio.

Orkin says bed bugs are a growing issue in the U.S.

“Anyone can get bed bugs in their home. They are not a sign of uncleanliness. Bed bugs only need blood to survive. We have treated for bed bugs in everything from million dollar homes to public housing,” said Orkin Entomologist and Director of Technical Services Ron Harrison.

Tips for homeowners on how to prevent bed bugs:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly

Decrease clutter around your home – this will make bed bug inspections and detection much easier

Dry potentially infested bed linens, curtains and stuffed animals on the hottest temperature allowed for fabric

Before bringing second-hand furniture into your home, closely inspect it for any signs of bed bugs and quarantine it for a period of time before bringing it into your rooms

