American Seating selling part of business, cutting jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Long-standing Grand Rapids company American Seating is selling a portion of its business, which means dozens of people will lose their jobs.

American Seating announced Tuesday that it plans to sell its architectural fixed seating business — which makes seating for things like stadiums and auditoriums — to Irwin Seating Company. American Seating says the move is part of an effort to focus more on its transportation seating market.

As a result, American Seating expects to cut 80 of its about 400 jobs over the next few months.

Some of those workers may be employed by Irwin Seating, which is also based in metro Grand Rapids. Their products are featured at stadiums and theaters around the world.

The sale isn’t a done deal yet. American Seating expects it to close in March. The financial details have not be announced.

