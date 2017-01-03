Authorities searching for missing BC man after vehicle found

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department has enlisted the help of a major crimes task force in the search for a missing man.

Police have been investigating the disappearance of 28-year-old Jason Barroso since Dec. 27.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office located Barroso’s vehicle on Monday in rural Lee Township. Officials said in a release that K-9 units are actively searching the area where the vehicle was found.

The Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force was also activated on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding Barroso’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.558.0520, BCPD at 269.966.3349 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or 269.781.9700.

