Autopsy set for decomposed body found in Detroit garage

DETROIT (AP) — An anthropologist is set to perform an autopsy on a severely decomposed body found face down inside a car in Detroit.

Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson says a University of Michigan anthropologist will conduct the autopsy Tuesday. Jackson said Monday that medical examiners concluded an anthropologist must determine the gender, age, time of death, and perhaps how the person died.

Police say a prospective home buyer discovered the body Thursday in the garage. Jackson says the dark, leathery bones were covered in a sweater, shirt and pants.

Officer Dan Donakowski has said tenants told police they never entered the garage because the landlord prohibited it. Donakowski said Monday that nobody has been detained and he doesn’t know whether police talked to the landlord or person selling the property.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

