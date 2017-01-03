Cystic Fibrosis in children: What you need to know and treatment options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Cystic fibrosis is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of about 30,000 children and adults in the United States. One in 3,500 babies are born in the US with CF and since 2007 the state of Michigan screens all newborns for CF.

The pediatric pulmonary and sleep medicine program at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is home to the Cystic Fibrosis Care Center, a multidisciplinary consultative clinic that is accredited by, and a member of, the national Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Dr. John Schuen, division chief of pulmonology and sleep medicine at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital joined eightWest to talk about medical breakthroughs and treatment plans for cystic fibrosis.

What is cystic fibrosis?

Genetic disease that causes thick buildup of mucus in the lungs and other organs

Causes lung infections and limits the ability to breathe

Creates severe problems for the respiratory system

Significantly shortens the life span without intensive treatment

What are some treatment options for this disease?

There is no cure for cystic fibrosis, at this time but there have been several breakthroughs in diagnosis and treatment.

Patients with cystic fibrosis will usually do two to three hours breathing treatments every day to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Nebulizers, inhalers, chest therapy (either “pounding” the chest and back with an acapella device or using a vest which vibrates the chest to loosen mucus), special pancreatic enzymes for digestion, and daily exercise.

Significant medical breakthroughs in cystic fibrosis treatment.

Gene specific therapies, also known as precision medicine are provided.

New medications approved by FDA in 2012 (Kalydeco; Vertex corp) and 2015 (Orkambi; Vertex corp). These represent the first medicines to actually directly improve the defect associated with Cystic Fibrosis.

With these medical improvements, Cystic Fibrosis is no longer a strictly fatal disease for children. As of 2015 there are more adults with CF than children. A tremendous achievement!

What services are available at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital?

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is home to the Cystic Fibrosis Care Center – a consultative, multidisciplinary clinic that is accredited by the national Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Care Center has a specific designation as a therapeutic developmental network (TDN) site. o Only a small percentage of CF care centers were chose as TDN sites o We are one of those few chosen specialty research sites.

Helen DeVos delivers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient diagnostic and therapeutic management and cutting edge research to CF patients right here in West Michigan – Our center sees over 160 pediatric patients annually and also has another 160 adult patients managed by our adult pulmonary team.

Contact

Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

35 Michigan Street NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Phone: 616.267.2200

helendevoschildrens.org/pulmonaryandsleepmedicine

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

