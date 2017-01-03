Donations pour in for 24 horses, 10 goats seized in Ionia County





IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Bonnie, a black and white mare, now wears a purple cover because animal control officers say she’s too thin to keep warm herself.

She’s one of 24 horses seized from an Ionia County woman last month.

“Several of them were extremely thin. Their spines, hips, ribs were visible,” animal control officer Erica Gleason said Tuesday.

They also took 10 goats from the woman’s property.

“It was huge. It took a lot of resources lined up to even get the horses removed,” Gleason said of the effort, which was made possible by Ionia Horse Lovers Rescue Association.

Gleason said they gave the horses’ owner multiple chances to fix the poor living conditions, but that it didn’t happen.

“(The horses were) up to their knees in muck. Food and water wasn’t available,” she described.

Ionia County Animal Control believes some of the mares may be pregnant.

Eventually the woman agreed to give up her rights to the animals and officials agreed not to pursue criminal charges. They aren’t releasing her name.

“We were mostly just more concerned about the welfare of the horses. And I don’t think it was intentional abuse,” Gleason said. “It was neglect, but it was more of like a hoarding situation; (she was) just overwhelmed with the number of animals.”

The good news: every goat has since been adopted and by Wednesday, all but seven horses will have homes too.

The Devoted Barn took in four horses; Horses Haven adopted two horses and three more horses will go to Starry Skies Equine Rescue and Sanctuary Wednesday.

Donations for the horses have also been pouring in from all over, Gleason said. Businesses including Ionia Grain, Tractor Supply Company, Family Farm and Home, Clarksville Feed Store and Wortley’s Saddle & Tack Repair provided hay, grain, bedding and other necessities. People also donated their time to help the animals on their road to recovery.

All that’s left now is for Gleason and the county to find forever homes for the remaining horses. And they won’t go to just anyone.

“We’ve got an application process, and screening. (We’re) even checking facilities, because a lot of them are going take a lot of work to get them back to the proper weight,” she said.

The horses yet to be adopted are being housed at a ranch not far from the animal shelter.

If you think you may have the resources and experience to adopt one of the horses, call the Ionia County Animal Shelter at 616.527.9040.

