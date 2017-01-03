Don’t miss the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This weekend, January 6th-8th, there’s only one place to be if you’re looking for ideas when it comes to remodeling or building a new home. The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show has made waves in West Michigan as one of the must-attend during expo season. Carolyn Alt joined eightWest to talk more about this fun show.

Check out the video above to see the new surprises and old favorites of the Remodeling and New Home Show. Attractions include the Idea House, Top Ten New Home Products, and HBA Expert Panel.

Show times:

January 6 – noon-9pm

January 7 – 10am-9pm

January 8 – 11am-5pm

Tickets:

Adults: $9

Children (6-14): $4

Buy tickets here

