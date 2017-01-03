Driver fatally shot in Norton Shores ID’ed

Related Coverage Man fatally shot while driving in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified a driver killed by gunfire in Norton Shores.

Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale confirms 38-year-old Deangelo Pippen was fatally shot while behind the wheel at Norton Avenue and Henry Street Thursday evening.

Police said Pippen recently moved from Detroit to Roosevelt Park. He was shot several times by someone in another vehicle, authorities said. Pippen’s vehicle continued east on Norton Avenue until he hit a garage on Norton Avenue and Temple in Muskegon Heights, Gale confirmed.

Investigators believe this was not a random shooting and the victim was the intended target.

Witnesses told police they saw a white colored sedan leave the scene eastbound on Norton Avenue. No one is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to Gale.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691, Silent Observer at 231.722.7463 or 911.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

