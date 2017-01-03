Escape the cold and have some fun at Soaring Eagle

MT. PLEASANT, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the season of fun at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! It may be getting chilly in West Michigan, but things are heating up at this fun destination. Whether it’s amazing entertainment, relaxation, or a staycation with the family, there’s something for everyone at Soaring Eagle. Check out the video above for an inside scoop of the exciting happenings this month!

Upcoming shows and fun:

The Price is Right – February 17 and 18

Steve Martin and Martin Short – March 4

Travis Tritt and Tracy Lawrence – March 11

Waterpark – Snow Time – January 6 and 7

Warm Winter Wish – January 13 and 14

