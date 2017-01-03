Ex-Rep. Pscholka named next state budget director

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has chosen a former top state lawmaker to be Michigan’s next budget director.

Al Pscholka chaired the House Appropriations Committee in 2015 and 2016 but left office under term limits. He will take over the budget office in mid-February when John Roberts leaves for a job with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Pscholka, a Republican from Stevensville in southwestern Michigan, will be Snyder’s third budget director.

The Republican governor said Tuesday Pscholka’s “experience and commitment to continuing to build upon the strong fiscal foundation we have laid make him an excellent choice” as budget director.

Pscholka, a former township trustee, was U.S. Rep. Fred Upton’s district director from 2003 to 2010. He previously handled marketing and communications for Cornerstone Alliance, a private, nonprofit economic development group.

