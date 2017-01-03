Family of Kentwood Islamic center threat suspect apologizes

Related Coverage Police: Woman makes threats at Kentwood Islamic center

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Relatives have confirmed the identity of an Ada woman arrested for allegedly making violent threats as she attempted to rob the Islamic center in Kentwood.

Family members confirmed Tuesday that 33-year-old Kari Moss was arrested for Monday morning’s incident at the At-Tawheed Islamic Center at 3357 E. Paris Ave.

Kentwood police say the woman demanded money from the center and threatened violence. They said she claimed to have a weapon and talked about “blowing up.”

“She indicated if she doesn’t get it, she’s going to kill somebody or explode somebody or something,” said Ali Matwalli, chairman of the board for the Islamic center.

The center was locked at the time and the woman was never inside the building.

A bomb squad robot checked the woman’s purse and jacket outside the center, as well as her car parked in the plaza next door. Kentwood police say no weapons were found.

“We are so sorry,” a member of Moss’ family said Tuesday.

Matwalli says he thinks the woman targeted the Islamic Center because the organization is known to help people of all faiths who are in need.

Police said the center didn’t have contact with the woman until last week, when she told the center she had converted to Islam and wanted scarves, which they provided.

The prosecutor’s office will determine if Moss will be charged.

